Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 15,316 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.