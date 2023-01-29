Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. 2,689,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

