Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,223,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5,363.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,473. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $100.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

