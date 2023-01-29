Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 587,851 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,386.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,851 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 141.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 282,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,472.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 28,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,989,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,069,976. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

