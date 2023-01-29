Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €53.15 ($57.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Befesa has a 1-year low of €29.04 ($31.57) and a 1-year high of €73.60 ($80.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.65.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

