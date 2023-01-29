Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $46.00 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

