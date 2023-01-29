Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

BFAC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

