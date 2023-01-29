Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Up 2.1 %

BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 75.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Barings BDC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 23.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.