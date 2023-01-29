Barclays Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $74.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.61.

SLB opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 319,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

