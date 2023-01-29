Barclays Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.41) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.57) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.81).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,410 ($17.46) on Thursday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,427.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,439.06. The company has a market capitalization of £57.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,841.65). Insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

