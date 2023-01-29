Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.89.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

