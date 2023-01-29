Bank of America Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $143.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.