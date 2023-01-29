Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 19,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.9 %

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 37,993,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,903,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.