Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Buys 13,435 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Banc of California Stock Up 3.2 %
Banc of California stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Banc of California Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.
Banc of California Company Profile
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
