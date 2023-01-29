Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

