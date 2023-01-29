Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 17.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

