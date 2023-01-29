Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Badger Meter Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE BMI opened at $111.93 on Friday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $813,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $4,249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 48.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

