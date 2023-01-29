Baader Bank Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($140.22) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($126.09) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Price Performance

KRN opened at €105.50 ($114.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a 52-week high of €110.40 ($120.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.87.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.