Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.2 %

LEG opened at €72.00 ($78.26) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.23 and a 200-day moving average of €69.64. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

