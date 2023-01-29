Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th.
LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.2 %
LEG opened at €72.00 ($78.26) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.23 and a 200-day moving average of €69.64. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($107.07).
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.
