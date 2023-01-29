Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,789. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 212.53% and a negative return on equity of 244.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

