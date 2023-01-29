Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Reduced by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $284,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $72.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.