Avalanche Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.63 or 0.00087669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and $441.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058429 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010902 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025963 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000934 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,201,505 coins and its circulating supply is 314,795,515 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars.
