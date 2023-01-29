Avalanche Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.63 or 0.00087669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and $441.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025963 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,201,505 coins and its circulating supply is 314,795,515 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.