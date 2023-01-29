Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $36,220,776. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

