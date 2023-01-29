Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.82% of Ashford worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

