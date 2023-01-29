Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 599.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.