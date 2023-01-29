Ark Trading Up 6.2% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $57.47 million and $4.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,711,936 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

