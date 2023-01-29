Ark Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $57.47 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,711,936 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars.

