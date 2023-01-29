Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and $4.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004151 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,708,406 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

