Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ARRJF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.