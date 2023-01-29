Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 64,862 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

