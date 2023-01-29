Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,463 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Comcast by 415.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 297,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 239,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,634,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

