Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,476 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,692,000 after acquiring an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

