Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,569 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nano Dimension worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,868,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 580,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 563,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 150,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.86 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 766.46%.

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.