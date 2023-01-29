Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $646,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the period.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
