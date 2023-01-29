Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

VSS opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $129.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

