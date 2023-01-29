Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

