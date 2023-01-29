Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nano Dimension worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 17.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,868,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 580,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 36.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 563,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 150,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 61.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 131,286 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.86 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 766.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.