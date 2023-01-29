Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $140.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

