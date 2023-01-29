Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,772 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.31 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
