Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

PRU opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

