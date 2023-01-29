Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,498 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,498 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $95.28 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

