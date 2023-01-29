Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $72,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

