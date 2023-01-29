Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,005 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

