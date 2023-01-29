Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,635,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,200 and sold 922,908 shares valued at $75,009,142. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

NYSE ARES traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,302. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.