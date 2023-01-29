Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 7.1 %

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,525. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

