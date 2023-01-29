Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

