Apollo Currency Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $562,343.45 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $562,343.45 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

