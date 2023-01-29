Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

