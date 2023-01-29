Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 2,387.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,614 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.