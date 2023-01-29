Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,649.84

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $9.47 or 0.00040204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and $14,649.84 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.42541083 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $25,059.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

